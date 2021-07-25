MEETING BETWEEN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER B. MUNKHJIN AND DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY SHERMAN 

Deputy Foreign Minister B. Munkhjin met with the Honorable Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, on July 24, 2021, during her visit in Mongolia and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of Mongolia-U.S. relations and cooperation.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that the visit of a high-level delegation from the United States – Mongolia’s “third neighbor” and strategic partner, is significant in consolidating Mongolia-U.S. strategic partnership, and strengthening the friendly relations between our two countries, and showcase the commitment of the two sides to keep the bilateral cooperation active despite the global pandemic.

Deputy Secretary W. Sherman expressed pleasure visiting Mongolia at a time of many concurring events, including the successful completion of the Presidential election, the Naadam celebrations, and reaffirmed the United States continued support to strengthen Mongolia’s democracy, and expressed gratitude for the service and contribution of the Mongolian troops in Afghanistan peacekeeping mission.

The two sides expressed commitment to increase trade and economic cooperation and to collaborate on implementing the MCC Second compact, as well as the Transparency Agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister B. Munkhjin proposed to the Deputy Secretary to work together on expanding opportunities for Mongolian youth to study and pursue higher education in the United States. The two sides also exchanged views on the current global pandemic situation, vaccination efforts, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.