A Glimpse into the nomadic world: Mongolia

One can enjoy a wide range of colourful events, including Mongolia’s National Day ‘Naadam’- which is celebrated in a traditional way from 11 July to 13 July. Wrestling, horse racing, archery and ankle bone shooting are a part of the celebrations during the festival. It begins with an elaborate opening ceremony featuring dancers, athletes, horse riders, musicians and an open-air gala concert in the evening in which there is no spectator but everyone is a performer. The Mongolian traditional sport – Wrestling – is an untimed competition with no weight category in which wrestlers lose if they touch the ground with any part of their body other than feet or hands. One can witness and participate in this, not only in the capital city but also in all the local centres. Unlike western equestrian sport, which consists of short sprints in equidromes generally not much longer than a couple of kilometers, Mongolian horse racing in the Naadam festival is a cross-country event with races of 15 to 30 km depending on the horses’ age. For example, a two- year -old horse races for 10 miles and a seven- year- old horse races for 17 miles. Up to hundreds of horses from any part of Mongolia can be chosen to participate in this.

In the archery competition, both male and female marksmen can participate. Mongolian archery is unique for having not only one target but dozens of cubic. After each hit the second repairs the damaged wall and makes it ready for the next attempt. The winners of the contest are granted the titles of ‘National Marksman” or ‘National Markswoman’.